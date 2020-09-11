Through tonight: A fetch off the ocean continues to provide clammy conditions this evening and overnight. Some showers could roll by but they won’t be long-lasting. Patchy fog and drizzle form overnight as lows reach the mid- and upper 60s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): This should be the winner, if any fog and drizzle clear out promptly. Highs are in the 70s and skies turn partly sunny. Humidity is also down a bit. Winds are still from the east, blowing around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: The front comes slinking back north through the day. This means increasing humidity and a growing chance for some showers or storms, predominantly late in the day. Highs are near 80 and perhaps as mild as the mid-80s.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was washed out.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.