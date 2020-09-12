Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): The big question is probably how much we clear. These days dominated by a marine air mass are notoriously tricky. Any showers are probably early, when some drizzle from overnight may also be around as well. We’ll see at least partial sun in the afternoon as temperatures rise through the 70s. Winds are from the east around 10 mph. Lower humidity is noticeable. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Tonight: Skies are partly to mostly clear early, but clouds may thicken up overnight as the flow off the ocean continues. Humidity is still down a bit, so it’s at least partial windows open kind of weather, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds and sun are mixed, with sunshine perhaps edging out a slight win. Winds shift toward the south with time, which keeps skies from being totally cloudy. Humidity is increasing through the day, and highs reach near 80 to the low 80s. Some showers and storms to the west during the day march this way toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Showers or storms are possible through the evening. Some could deliver briefly heavy rain, but it shouldn’t stick around long if so. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Another cold front passes Monday. There’s a chance for a few showers or storms, but it seems to pass on the drier side. As winds switch to the west, it’s briefly warming, and that helps temperatures reach the low and mid-80s for highs. Confidence: Medium