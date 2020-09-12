Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Scattered showers will begin to break up as we move toward the evening hours. Skies will remain overcast this evening and through the overnight period, with some patchy fog or low-level clouds likely to develop. Both temperatures and dew points will be in the low to mid-60s, with a light east wind at around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds will likely hang tough once again Sunday, as winds continue to pump in low-level moisture from the ocean. Temperatures should reach the low 80s as winds become a bit more southerly. Some isolated showers will be possible late in the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches. Clouds and mild temperatures with scattered showers will come Sunday night. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
