Intensification will ensue soon thereafter, and there’s a chance the system could make a run toward hurricane strength as it draws nearer to shore, most likely in coastal Louisiana on Wednesday.

Tropical storm watches are up from the Big Bend of Florida west of Tallahassee to near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and additional tropical storm or hurricane watches will likely be issued later on Saturday for northern portions of the Gulf Coast.

Once the system, currently dubbed Tropical Depression 19, becomes Sally, it will be the nineteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and the earliest S storm on record. An average season winds up with close to 11 named storms. Yet 2020 has already recorded the earliest-observed C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P and R storms. The vast majority have been short-lived and weak, other than Hurricane Laura, which slammed Louisiana as a Category 4 storm in late August.

After Sally forms, only three names will remain available on the 2020 Atlantic naming list before we are forced to dip into the Greek alphabet. And with two additional tropical storms and three areas to watch in the Atlantic, it looks like activity won’t slow anytime soon.

Tropical Depression to become Tropical Storm Sally, churn toward northern Gulf

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the low-level center of Tropical Depression 19, or incipient Sally, was located over the southwestern Florida Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center stated it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. A few gusts of 30 to 35 mph were observed over the Sunshine State overnight, including a 33 mph gust in Miami. The depression was moving due west at 9 mph.

In their 5 a.m. forecast discussion, the National Hurricane Center noted that the depression “was close to tropical storm strength when it moved ashore in Miami-Dade county” with strong wind gusts, but “there were no surface observations of... sustained winds” of tropical storm force, which is above 39 mph. Winds must be sustained at tropical storm force for a system to be named.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the southern and central Florida Peninsula, where a broad 2 to 4 inches of rainfall were likely.

The storm is struggling to consolidate around a single low-level circulation, which would allow it to build intensity and centralize its heaviest shower and thunderstorm activity. Some strong winds in the middle and upper atmosphere, blowing from the north, have been limiting the storm’s intensity.

The National Hurricane Center is calling for the system to receive a name on Saturday evening, and then become a high-end tropical storm in the eastern Gulf by early Monday. Bands of heavy rain could overspread the Florida Panhandle, coastal Louisiana and southern Mississippi by late Monday or Tuesday, as the system churns west-northwest.

There is also a chance that the track may be shifted farther westward, with soon-to-be-Sally exhibiting a more westward component to its motion.

What to expect

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding and a few tornadoes are all possible as Tropical Storm Sally hits land next week. While the National Hurricane Center is currently forecasting maximum sustained winds to peak near 70 mph at the time of landfall on Tuesday night or Wednesday, there is a chance the system could reach or exceed the hurricane threshold of maximum sustained winds of 74 mph. Regardless of its classification, the bulk of the impacts should remain the same.

The National Hurricane Center may issue storm surge watches for a portion of the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coastline on Saturday night. Storm surge flooding, which refers to the rise in water above normally dry land due to landfalling tropical storms and hurricanes, is a significant threat in the region this storm is expected to hit.

Data suggests that, like many recent storms, Tropical Storm Sally may intensify right up until the point of landfall. That means a few more, or fewer, hours over the Gulf could spell big differences in impacts. As it stands now, a few localized wind gusts between 65 and 80 mph appear likely, primarily to the immediate east of where the center moves ashore.

That’s the same area where southerly winds could push ashore a storm surge of several feet. That portion of the Gulf Coast is especially susceptible to storm surge flooding due to the shape of the coastline and other factors. The exact magnitude of the surge threat remains to be seen, as it will depend on the storm’s track, intensity and exact timing.

Heavy rainfall is also a serious concern. The National Hurricane Center is calling for “total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches” across central portions of the Gulf Coast from late Sunday through the midweek.

However, computer model data suggests this forecast may need to be raised significantly, with a broad 5 to 10 inches likely and localized amounts exceeding 20 inches probable.

A couple of tornadoes are possible in the rain bands of the storm when it makes landfall, especially across coastal Mississippi, Alabama, and the Big Bend of Florida.

Meanwhile, Sally won’t be alone in the Atlantic. Two other storms are churning simultaneously.

Paulette and Rene

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene were twirling over the open Atlantic on Saturday. Both systems formed last weekend, and have thus far largely remained largely away from land.

Rene had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph early Saturday, and has been struggling to produce any long-lived shower and thunderstorm activity. On Friday, a few hours passed with only a naked circulation, devoid of any thunderstorms or mentionable rainfall. Renewed thunderstorms bubbled up later, keeping the storm alive.

Tropical Storm Paulette, on the other hand, is in a position to affect Bermuda as a hurricane. It was on the cusp of becoming a hurricane Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecasts it to achieve Category 2 intensity with winds near 100 mph as it passes close to Bermuda on Monday, with impacts beginning on Sunday.

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are up for the island.

Additional areas to watch

As if three named storms simultaneously wasn’t enough to keep track of, there are more tropical systems the Hurricane Center is watching. A strong tropical wave a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the east tropical Atlantic is likely to develop into a tropical depression or named storm in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center pegs it with a 90 percent likelihood of doing so.

Initially bullish on the system’s long-term prospects, weather models have now backed off some and are more tepid in their simulations.