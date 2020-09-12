Intensification was expected to ensue soon thereafter, and it is now forecast to make landfall at hurricane strength as it draws nearer to shore, most likely in coastal Louisiana on Wednesday.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama/Florida Border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, and Mobile Bay. “Life threatening storm surge is possible along the Gulf Coast beginning on Monday,” the Hurricane Center stated.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans. Assuming the storm reaches hurricane status, as is forecast, such conditions could begin moving ashore as soon as early Tuesday, the Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm watch issued earlier on Saturday was extended westward from the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida to the Alabama/Florida Border.

Tropical Storm Sally is the 19th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and the earliest S storm on record. An average season winds up with close to 11 named storms. But 2020 has already recorded the earliest-observed C, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P and R storms. The vast majority have been short-lived and weak, other than Hurricane Laura, which slammed Louisiana as a Category 4 storm in late August.

After Sally, only three names are available on the 2020 Atlantic naming list before we are forced to dip into the Greek alphabet. And with another tropical depression, a storm and three areas to watch in the Atlantic, it looks like activity won’t slow anytime soon.

Tropical Storm Sally to churn toward northern Gulf

At 5 p.m. Saturday, the low-level center of Tropical Storm Sally was located 30 miles southwest of Naples over the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center stated it had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm was moving west at 7 mph.

The National Hurricane Center noted the depression “was close to tropical storm strength when it moved ashore in Miami-Dade county” with strong wind gusts, but “there were no surface observations of … sustained winds” of tropical storm force, which is above 39 mph. Winds must be sustained at tropical storm force for a system to be named, and that threshold was reached early this afternoon, according to the Hurricane Center.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the southern and central Florida Peninsula, where a broad 2 to 4 inches of rainfall was likely, with higher amounts over the Florida Keys.

The National Hurricane Center is calling for the system to become a high-end tropical storm in the eastern Gulf by early Monday. Bands of heavy rain could overspread the Florida Panhandle, coastal Louisiana and southern Mississippi by late Monday or Tuesday, as the system churns west-northwest.

There is also a chance that the track may be shifted farther westward, with Sally exhibiting a more westward component to its motion.

What to expect

Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding and a few tornadoes are all possible as Tropical Storm Sally hits land next week. The National Hurricane Center is predicting Sally to make landfall at hurricane strength, with peak winds around 80 mph.

The National Hurricane Center may issue storm surge watches for a portion of the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coastline on Saturday night. Storm-surge flooding, which refers to the rise in water above normally dry land due to tropical storms and hurricanes making landfall, is a significant threat in the region this storm is expected to hit.

Data suggests that, like many recent storms, Tropical Storm Sally may intensify right up until the point of landfall. That means a few more, or fewer, hours over the Gulf could spell big differences in impacts. As it stands now, wind gusts between 65 and 80 mph appear likely, primarily to the immediate east of where the center moves ashore.

That’s the same area where southerly winds could push ashore a storm surge of several feet. That portion of the Gulf Coast is especially susceptible to storm surge flooding due to the shape of the coastline and other factors. The exact magnitude of the surge threat remains to be seen, as it will depend on the storm’s track, intensity and exact timing.

Heavy rainfall is also a serious concern. The National Hurricane Center is calling for “total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches” across central portions of the Gulf Coast from late Sunday through the midweek.

However, computer modeling data suggests this forecast may need to be raised significantly, with a broad 5-to-10 inches likely and localized amounts exceeding 20 inches probable. The Hurricane Center cautioned against this possibility in its key messages, stating: “This is expected to be a slow-moving system that will likely continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flooding near the central Gulf Coast through the middle of next week. Flash, urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and minor to isolated moderate flooding on rivers is likely.”

A couple of tornadoes are possible in the rain bands of the storm when it makes landfall, especially across coastal Mississippi, Alabama and the Big Bend of Florida.

Meanwhile, Sally isn’t alone in the Atlantic. Two other storms are churning simultaneously.

Paulette and Rene

Tropical Storm Paulette and Depression Rene were twirling over the open Atlantic on Saturday. Both systems formed last weekend and have thus far largely remained away from land.

Rene had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Saturday morning, down from 40 mph earlier in the day when it was a tropical storm. It has been struggling to produce any long-lived shower and thunderstorm activity. On Friday, a few hours passed with only a naked circulation, devoid of any thunderstorms or mentionable rainfall. Renewed thunderstorms bubbled up later, keeping the storm alive.

Tropical Storm Paulette, on the other hand, is in a position to affect Bermuda as a hurricane. It was on the cusp of becoming a hurricane Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The National Hurricane Center forecasts it to achieve Category 2 intensity with winds near 100 mph as it passes close to Bermuda on Monday, with impacts beginning Sunday.

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are up for the island.

Additional areas to watch

As if three named storms simultaneously weren’t enough to keep track of, there are more tropical systems the Hurricane Center is watching. A strong tropical wave a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the tropical East Atlantic is likely to develop into a tropical depression or named storm in the coming days. The Hurricane Center pegs it with a 90 percent likelihood of doing so.

Initially bullish on the system’s long-term prospects, weather models have now backed off some and are more tepid in their simulations.