Today (Sunday): Partly sunny skies add a bit of heat back into the fray along with rising humidity. It’s nothing overbearing, however, with highs mainly in the low 80s. Toward evening, a cold front creeping our way from the northwest may bring a few scattered showers or storms. Winds are light and out of the south for much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The threat of a few scattered showers or storms continues this evening into the overnight. Temperatures stay on the mild side, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Early winds from the south shift to come from the northwest overnight after the front comes through. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): There’s no immediate surge of cooler air behind this front, though you will notice the humidity on the decline. Partly sunny skies early should trend mostly sunny by afternoon, with pleasant highs in the low 80s. The breeze is a refreshing one, around 10 mph from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: High pressure building in brings noticeably cooler and drier air. Temperatures drop off quickly during the evening and overnight, with lows dipping to the 50s under mostly clear skies. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tuesday feels very much like fall, though you can probably lose the sweater or jacket by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies prevail under high pressure, and highs head for my personal sweet spot: in the low to mid-70s. Good chance this day gets one of our “Nice Day” suns! We’re clear and cool again Tuesday night, with lows back down into the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High