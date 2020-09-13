Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds build in from the west ahead of the cold front. I don’t think we’ll see much in the way of precipitation, but scattered showers may develop for a time as you sleep. Otherwise, it’s just cloudy, humid and warm, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): A few stray showers may persist into the predawn hours. And we’ll start out with some cloud cover, but that should break up rather quickly and set the stage for a lovely day. Lots of sunshine, no humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s. Clear and quite comfortable tomorrow night, with lows falling into the low 50s.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.