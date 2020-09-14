Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): High pressure centered over the Great Lakes gives us a nice day here in the D.C. area. Some clouds early this morning should give way to increasing sun, with gradually decreasing humidity thanks to winds from the north around 10 mph. Afternoon highs top out near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tonight: With mostly clear skies and the drier air, temperatures drop off nicely during the evening and overnight. Lows range through the 50s as winds diminish a bit, still from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ve got a gorgeous fall day on tap with high pressure firmly in control. Highs head for the low-to-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies, light winds and low humidity (dew points in the mid-40s to low 50s). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies stay mostly clear and the humidity remains fairly low, even as winds start to come more from the south. Lows again settle in the 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Mostly sunny skies continue on Wednesday, with increasing clouds on Thursday and the chance of a few afternoon showers. Highs head for the mid-70s to near 80 both days, with humidity still on the low side, but increasing a bit on Thursday. Wednesday night and Thursday night lows fall back to near 60. Confidence: Medium

We could see remnant rains from Sally come through sometime between Thursday night and Friday night. Honestly, it’s too early at this stage to make a guess on any more forecast details than that, given uncertainties in the timing and location of the leftover rains. Best guess on Friday highs is somewhere in the upper 60s to upper 70s, depending on cloud cover and rainfall. Confidence: Low