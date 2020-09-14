While its strong winds will get plenty of attention, potentially bringing 70 to 90 mph winds to New Orleans, this storm’s greatest threat is water. This part of the Gulf Coast is extremely vulnerable to storm surge flooding, which refers to the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast.
Due to its slow forward speed as it approaches the coast, heavy rains will deluge some parts of the Gulf Coast with potentially more than two feet of rain. This could cause widespread, major flooding, and if heavy downpours continue for many hours in New Orleans, they could challenge the capacity of the city’s pumping system.
“The bottom line continues to be that Sally is expected to be a dangerous slow-moving hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.
The National Hurricane Center’s key message: Beware the surge and flooding rains
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a big burst of thunderstorms within Tropical Storm Sally, and reconnaissance aircraft have found that the center of the storm has reformed to be tucked under these storms. This could help the storm intensify over time since the center is now nestled within some of the strongest thunderstorm activity, rather than displaced from it.
Here are some of the main points from the Hurricane Center’s forecast discussion at 11 a.m. Eastern time, which is meant for consumption by meteorologists but contains important information once translated into non-weatherspeak:
- There is still a lot of uncertainty about the storm track forecast and where it will come ashore, as well as exactly when. Computer models have been trending east with landfall, which is good news for New Orleans since that city could wind up on the weaker, western side of the storm. However, it’s bad news for Mississippi and Alabama, which may get hit the hardest after the storm sloshes across extreme southeastern Louisiana.
- Hurricane conditions are expected as soon as tonight in southeastern Louisiana and by late Tuesday along the Mississippi and Alabama coastline.
- This is not going to be a sprint, but a long slog, as the storm is likely to slow down even further, taking days to come ashore. This gives it time to intensify, but more crucially, time to dump extraordinary amounts of rain on coastal areas and batter the shore with storm-surge flooding.
Tracking Tropical Storm Sally
At 11 a.m. Eastern, Tropical Storm Sally was located 185 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss., and was crawling west-northwest at 6 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were 65 mph, a 5 mph increase from the 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory. The storm’s pressure was falling, a sign of intensification, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane later today or tonight.
Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward about 125 miles from the center.
Exact track forecast for Sally still coming into focus, less than a day from potential landfall
The official National Hurricane Center forecast brings Sally ashore early Tuesday morning in extreme southeast Louisiana. However, the storm track forecast has greater uncertainty than usual so close to landfall, with the Hurricane Center noting that, “it is too early to determine where Sally’s center will move onshore.”
Early morning simulations from the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) modeling systems show a large amount of spread in where Sally will cross the coast, ranging from southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.
Irrespective of exactly where the center comes ashore, the potential for flooding rain and a dangerous storm surge affects a broad zones from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. That said, the most severe conditions from storm surge and wind do typically occur near and just to the east of where the center comes ashore.
The track uncertainty this close to landfall is unusual and is related to weak steering currents and the storm’s slow rate of speed, along with the fact that its storm center is still organizing.
‘Dangerous and life-threatening’ storm surge forecast from southeast Louisiana to Florida Panhandle
As Hurricane Sally approaches the northern Gulf Coast and moves ashore, it will push an enormous amount of ocean water toward land creating a “a dangerous and life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
The highest surge of seven to 11 feet is predicted in extreme southeast Louisiana, between the Mouth of the Mississippi River and the Louisiana-Mississippi border. The highest surge typically occurs just to the east of where the center of the storm makes landfall. As there is some uncertainty as to exactly where Sally would come ashore, the zone of greatest surge could shift.
A storm surge warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, La. to the Alabama-Florida border, and includes Lake Pontchartrain and Mobile Bay.
Because Sally is predicted to be a very slow-moving hurricane, water levels could be elevated over multiple tidal cycles.
The National Weather Service predicts “devastating impacts” from the surge, including “widespread deep inundation,” “structural damage to buildings, with many washing away,” the flooding of roads and escape routes, “extreme beach erosion” and “massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.”
“Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period,” the Weather Service wrote.
If the maximum surge coincides with high tide, the Hurricane Center is projecting the following water heights above normally dry land based on Sally’s current track forecast:
- Mouth of the Mississippi River, La. to Ocean Springs, Miss., including Lake Borgne: seven to 11 feet
- Ocean Springs to the Mississippi-Alabama border: five to eight feet
- Mississippi-Alabama border to Alabama-Florida border including Mobile Bay: four to six feet
- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: four to six feet
- Port Fourchon, La. to Mouth of the Mississippi River: three to five feet
- Alabama-Florida border to Navarre, Fla., including Pensacola Bay: two to four feet
- Navarre, Fla. to Chassahowitzka, including Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay: one to three feet
- Burns Point, La. to Port Fourchon: one to three feet
Much of this area is highly susceptible to coastal inundation because of its low elevation above sea level and the gradual slope of the underwater continental shelf. Long-term, human-caused climate change is heightening storm surge risks, making even relatively weak storms a greater danger than just a few decades ago. In addition, land subsidence, or sinking, is also contributing to this effect, particularly in coastal Louisiana.
A mandatory evacuation order was placed outside the zone defended by the storm surge protection system in New Orleans. Evacuations were also ordered for low-lying areas in several parishes in southeast Louisiana and Hancock County in Mississippi.
Enormous of amounts of rain and flooding predicted over large area along northern Gulf Coast
As Sally crawls along the coast of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama for two to three days, it will unload tremendous amounts of rain and produce flooding, some of which is likely to be substantial.
“Life-threatening flash flooding is possible and widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers is likely along and just inland of the Central Gulf Coast,” the National Hurricane Center wrote as one of its key messages Monday. “Significant flash and urban flooding, as well as widespread minor to moderate river flooding is likely across Mississippi and Alabama through the middle of the week.”
The center’s forecast calls for eight to 16 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 24 inches from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle close to the coast.
The Weather Service office in Mobile, Ala., warned of “possible devastating impacts” from the flooding. It said rivers and tributaries may “overwhelmingly overflow their banks,” floodwaters could enter numerous structures, and that “numerous evacuations and rescues” may be necessary.
Because the track of Sally has shifted slightly east of previous forecasts, the rainfall projection for New Orleans has dropped some, but the city still expects four to six inches and is under a flash flood watch through Thursday morning. The heaviest amounts are forecast just to its east, but shifts in the storm track remain possible.
The National Weather Service has placed portions of extreme southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and coastal Alabama under a high risk of flash flooding between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, when the heaviest rainfall is expected. Rainfall rates in excess of three inches per hour are possible.
By Wednesday, as the storm moves farther inland, six to 12 inches of rain are projected inland for southeastern Mississippi and Alabama.
Beyond that, “[f]urther heavy rain is then anticipated across portions of eastern Tennessee, northern Georgia and western North Carolina Thursday into Friday,” the center wrote.