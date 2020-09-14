As Hurricane Sally approaches the northern Gulf Coast and moves ashore, it will push an enormous amount of ocean water toward land creating a “a dangerous and life-threatening storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The highest surge of seven to 11 feet is predicted in extreme southeast Louisiana, between the Mouth of the Mississippi River and the Louisiana-Mississippi border. The highest surge typically occurs just to the east of where the center of the storm makes landfall. As there is some uncertainty as to exactly where Sally would come ashore, the zone of greatest surge could shift.

A storm surge warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, La. to the Alabama-Florida border, and includes Lake Pontchartrain and Mobile Bay.

Because Sally is predicted to be a very slow-moving hurricane, water levels could be elevated over multiple tidal cycles.

The National Weather Service predicts “devastating impacts” from the surge, including “widespread deep inundation,” “structural damage to buildings, with many washing away,” the flooding of roads and escape routes, “extreme beach erosion” and “massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.”

“Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period,” the Weather Service wrote.

If the maximum surge coincides with high tide, the Hurricane Center is projecting the following water heights above normally dry land based on Sally’s current track forecast:

Mouth of the Mississippi River, La. to Ocean Springs, Miss., including Lake Borgne: seven to 11 feet

Ocean Springs to the Mississippi-Alabama border: five to eight feet

Mississippi-Alabama border to Alabama-Florida border including Mobile Bay: four to six feet

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas: four to six feet

Port Fourchon, La. to Mouth of the Mississippi River: three to five feet

Alabama-Florida border to Navarre, Fla., including Pensacola Bay: two to four feet

Navarre, Fla. to Chassahowitzka, including Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint Andrew Bay: one to three feet

Burns Point, La. to Port Fourchon: one to three feet

Much of this area is highly susceptible to coastal inundation because of its low elevation above sea level and the gradual slope of the underwater continental shelf. Long-term, human-caused climate change is heightening storm surge risks, making even relatively weak storms a greater danger than just a few decades ago. In addition, land subsidence, or sinking, is also contributing to this effect, particularly in coastal Louisiana.