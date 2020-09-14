Tropical Storm Sally is churning in the northern Gulf of Mexico after grazing Florida this weekend. The storm’s exact path is uncertain, however strong winds are expected to impact much of the central Gulf Coast. Flooding along with a dangerous storm surge along the coast is the major concern as the storm turns northward.

[Hurricane warning for New Orleans as Sally to bring dangerous surge and flooding to Gulf Coast]

After making landfall, the storm is expected to dump up to 24 inches of rain in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. As the storm degrades, flooding is expected in other parts of the Southeast through the middle of the week.