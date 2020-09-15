Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies with low humidity and temperatures warming to afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine may be milky at times due to the presence of wildfire smoke from California, Oregon and Washington. Light breezes from the north mainly at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High.

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear and comfortable as lows range through the 50s. Light winds. Confidence: High.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another very nice day, but temperatures warm just a bit as mostly sunny skies for most of the day bring highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Some smoky haze may continue, and then clouds may move into the area late in the afternoon toward the evening with winds fairly light from the south. Confidence: High.

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High.

A look ahead

Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance for showers later in the day or toward evening. Highs are again in the mid- to upper 70s. Thursday night continues a chance for a scattered shower under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High.

Friday brings a cold front, mostly cloudy skies and the best chance for showers. As of this time, the core remnants of Hurricane Sally are forecast to stay to the south of our area, but it is something we’ll need to monitor closely in the days ahead. Otherwise, highs range in the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the 50s and still some showers around. Confidence: Low-Medium.