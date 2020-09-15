Hurricane Sally may not be the strongest storm to lumber ashore along the Gulf Coast, but its slow movement is allowing it to build up a significant storm surge that will strike a region that’s extremely vulnerable to this threat.

Storm surge refers to the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast.

Just take a look at the Gulf of Mexico as observed by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter research aircraft on Monday afternoon, when the storm was more intense but in a similar location to Tuesday morning:

Here’s the Hurricane Center’s official messaging on the storm surge threat, referring to the post-Hurricane Katrina levee system protecting New Orleans and other parts of coastal Louisiana from surge-related flooding:

An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is expected for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in the Florida Panhandle, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.

Given the shift in the storm track forecast, the greatest surge potential has now moved to the east, from Ocean Springs, Miss., to Dauphin Island, Ala., including Mobile Bay, where a peak surge of 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground is possible. (This differs from previous forecasts which brought a surge of 7 to 11 feet to coastal Louisiana.)

Forecast surge inundation between Tuesday and Saturday shows the greatest inundation threats focused around Mobile, but this could change if the track shifts and wind field continues to expand.