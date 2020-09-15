In addition, the center is calling for an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge” in coastal areas.
Heavy rain and tropical-storm force winds have already begun and the storm’s impacts are expected to intensify as Sally comes ashore Tuesday night into Wednesday near the Mississippi-Alabama border.
Sally’s plodding motion means a relentless pounding from wind and water lasting into Thursday will cover coastal zones from extreme southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle, which are under hurricane and storm-surge warnings.
The surge could cause the water to rise up to 9 feet above normally dry land from the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana to Mobile Bay, Ala. and coastal inundation could persist over multiple tidal cycles, along with pounding waves.
Winds gusts over 70 mph are likely to cause damage, downed trees, and widespread power outages, especially close to where Sally comes ashore. Tornadoes could also be embedded in rain bands that move ashore.
Hurricane Center predicts possible ‘historic’ rain with ‘extreme life-threatening flash flooding’ from Sally
On its approach to the northern Gulf Coast, Hurricane Sally’s forward progress has ground to a near halt, which will allow it to unload torrential rainfall for an extended period. On Tuesday morning, it was crawling to the northwest at just 2 mph.
The forecast rainfall from the National Hurricane Center increased to 10 to 20 inches between southeastern Mississippi and the western Florida Panhandle, with isolated 30-inch amounts.
“Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.”
The heaviest rainfall is projected along the coast and just inland.
The National Weather Service has declared a high risk of flash flooding Tuesday, with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour in the heaviest downpours.
The Weather Service warned of “possible devastating impacts” from flooding. It said rivers and tributaries may “overwhelmingly overflow their banks,” floodwaters could enter numerous structures and “numerous evacuations and rescues” may be necessary.
The risk of flooding will gradually shift farther inland Wednesday into Thursday.
“Sally is forecast to move inland early Wednesday and move across the Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.”
Stalled out Sally is a wave and storm-surge machine, but not a worst-case scenario (so far)
Hurricane Sally may not be the strongest storm to lumber ashore along the Gulf Coast, but its slow movement is allowing it to build up a significant storm surge that will strike a region that’s extremely vulnerable to this threat.
Storm surge refers to the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast.
Just take a look at the Gulf of Mexico as observed by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter research aircraft on Monday afternoon, when the storm was more intense but in a similar location to Tuesday morning:
Here’s the Hurricane Center’s official messaging on the storm surge threat, referring to the post-Hurricane Katrina levee system protecting New Orleans and other parts of coastal Louisiana from surge-related flooding:
- An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is expected for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in the Florida Panhandle, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.
Given the shift in the storm track forecast, the greatest surge potential has now moved to the east, from Ocean Springs, Miss., to Dauphin Island, Ala., including Mobile Bay, where a peak surge of 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground is possible. (This differs from previous forecasts which brought a surge of 7 to 11 feet to coastal Louisiana.)
Forecast surge inundation between Tuesday and Saturday shows the greatest inundation threats focused around Mobile, but this could change if the track shifts and wind field continues to expand.
One risk associated with Hurricane Sally that is different from other storms is that, due to the storm’s slow movement, coastal flooding will occur across multiple high tide cycles. This makes it more akin to nor’easters that bring flooding to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, gradually weakening seawalls and battering beaches with erosion.
Sally’s wind field expanding, greater area to see strong wind gusts
BILOXI, Miss. — Sally was a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning, representing a slight decrease in overall strength but still heralding a dangerous storm for many along the northern Gulf Coast. Maximum sustained winds were at 85 mph, with stronger gusts likely.
Though the strongest winds will be found near Sally’s core, its wind field was expanding in area. It means while the system‘s maximum sustained winds have diminished some, the area that will be affected by strong winds to tropical storm force has significantly increased.
Scatterometer data, obtained from an instrument that infers wind speeds based on ocean wave behavior, illustrates this swelling wind field quite well. The expansion of tropical storm force winds has been most notable to the southwest of the center, which would cause areas even outside Sally’s heavy precipitation to be subject to gusts in excess of 40 mph.
Places such as Mobile Bay, Ala., could see wind gusts between 70 and 80 mph, with some 80 mph or greater gusts possible along the immediate coastline near the Mississippi-Alabama border where Sally’s center of circulation is expected to come ashore. Landfall is projected between Wednesday morning and afternoon.
The expanding wind field has bearings on storm surge hazards as well, with a greater fetch of onshore flow perhaps exacerbating and amplifying coastal flood risk east of the center.
Areas that experience the strongest winds may experience downed trees, scattered to widespread power outages and some damage to structures.
Tracking Hurricane Sally
At 8 a.m. Eastern, Sally was positioned 105 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Miss., crawling northwest at just 2 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 85 mph, down from 100 mph at the 11 p.m. advisory Monday night.
Hurricane-force winds expand 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extend outward 125 miles.