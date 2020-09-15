BILOXI, Miss. — Sally was a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning, representing a slight decrease in overall strength but still heralding a dangerous storm for many along the northern Gulf Coast. Maximum sustained winds were at 85 mph, with stronger gusts likely.

Though the strongest winds will be found near Sally’s core, its wind field was expanding in area. It means while the system‘s maximum sustained winds have diminished some, the area that will be affected by strong winds to tropical storm force has significantly increased.

Scatterometer data, obtained from an instrument that infers wind speeds based on ocean wave behavior, illustrates this swelling wind field quite well. The expansion of tropical storm force winds has been most notable to the southwest of the center, which would cause areas even outside Sally’s heavy precipitation to be subject to gusts in excess of 40 mph.

Places such as Mobile Bay, Ala., could see wind gusts between 70 and 80 mph, with some 80 mph or greater gusts possible along the immediate coastline near the Mississippi-Alabama border where Sally’s center of circulation is expected to come ashore. Landfall is projected between Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The expanding wind field has bearings on storm surge hazards as well, with a greater fetch of onshore flow perhaps exacerbating and amplifying coastal flood risk east of the center.