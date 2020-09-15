In addition, NHC is calling for an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge” in coastal areas, though forecasts for surge heights have been lowered.
Heavy rain and tropical-storm force winds have already begun and the storm’s impacts are expected to intensify as Sally inches ashore into Wednesday near the Mississippi-Alabama border.
Sally’s plodding motion means a relentless pounding from wind and water lasting into Thursday will cover coastal zones from extreme southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle, which are under hurricane and storm-surge warnings.
The surge could cause the water to rise up to 7 feet above normally dry land from the Miss. border with Ala. to the Ala. border with Fla., including Mobile Bay, and coastal inundation could persist over multiple tidal cycles, along with pounding waves.
Winds gusts over 70 mph are likely to cause damage, downed trees, and widespread power outages, especially close to where Sally comes ashore. Tornadoes could also be embedded in rain bands that move ashore.
Biloxi, Miss., braces for potential major coastal flooding
BILOXI, Miss. — Hurricane Sally appears likely to hit just east of this city of 46,000 on a peninsula jutting into the Gulf of Mexico, and though that might spare Biloxi some of the worst winds, it could still mean a significant storm surge and heavy rains.
Authorities remained on guard Tuesday for major coastal flooding.
“We’re still looking at a storm surge of 6 to 9 feet,” said Biloxi spokeswoman Cecilia Dobbs Walton, adding that the city is prone to high water even during ordinary rainstorms.
Fire officials have readied water rescue teams, and they expect urgent calls for help as the rain picks up.
“It never fails, people still get out and travel in it,” she said. “We still have to rescue them.”
Most important messages in the Hurricane Center’s latest update
Hurricane Sally is moving northwest at two mph. Perhaps “moving” is the wrong word to use. The National Hurricane Center is using “crawling” to describe the storm’s motion, though one might also use “lumbering,” “plodding” or simply “refusing to budge much.”
The storm’s slow movement means that though it is located about 110 miles south of Mobile, Ala., it may not cross the coast to make landfall until Wednesday morning.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the Hurricane Center’s latest full update on Sally:
- A way for forecasters to insult a storm’s organization is to say its eye structure looks “ragged,” which is indicative of a storm that is not intensifying or is possibly weakening slightly. That word is in the technical discussion from the Hurricane Center on Tuesday.
- Sally won’t move anywhere fast until it begins to get picked up by a dip in the jet stream moving into Missouri and Arkansas on Wednesday. This means the storm is likely to be a massive rainmaker.
- “Sally’s forward motion is forecast to be around 5 [knots] or less throughout the forecast period, which will result in a long period of heavy rainfall and historic flooding along the north-central Gulf Coast.”
- While the storm surge may not be as historic as the rainfall, it will still be life-threatening, and the ground zero for storm-surge flooding looks to be Mobile, Ala., including Mobile Bay.
- The storm may weaken some before making landfall, but there is little difference in impacts between a strong tropical storm and a Category 1 hurricane, or a 75-mph Category 1 storm and one with 85-mph sustained winds.
Storm surge already increasing ahead of Sally’s landfall, with coastal flooding beginning
LOXLEY, Ala. — Hurricane Sally’s storm surge was already beginning to build across portions of the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline, well ahead of the storm’s anticipated landfall. Social media photos and video showed water washing over piers and spilling into dunes.
Reporting the greatest surge around 10 a.m. Central time on Tuesday was a station in Shell Beach, La., where the surge had climbed to 5.7 feet.
In Pilottown, La., at the mouth of the Mississippi River Delta, a surge of 3.6 feet has been measured. The surge stacked up to 3 feet in nearby Pilots Station.
And 2.7 feet of surge has been recorded so far in Pascagoula, Miss., as well as in Pensacola, Fla. Water levels were running 2.3 feet higher than normal near Dauphin Island, Ala.
A roughly 2-feet rise has been observed near the Fowl River Bridge in southwestern Alabama; Mobile Bay has recorded about the same.
The National Hurricane Center lowered its peak surge forecast some in response to Sally trending toward being a bit less intense than originally forecast. The worst surge, likely between 5 and 7 feet, will probably affect Mobile Bay in Alabama. But that surge is expected over a very vulnerable, low-lying zone where substantial inundation is likely. And water levels will be elevated over several tidal cycles because of the storm’s slow motion.
Here are some pictures of the rising seas and developing flooding:
Conditions deteriorating from Florida Panhandle to coastal Alabama
LOXLEY, Ala. — The weather was slowly but steadily worsening along the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning, with rain and wind overspreading much of the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama. The heaviest rainfall, accompanying one of Sally’s spiral rain bands, was in fringing areas between Panama City and Pensacola, Fla. Rainfall rates between a half-inch and an inch per hour were estimated within that band.
Pensacola had received 1.62 inches of rain by 9 a.m., with just under half an inch falling since midnight in Panama City. The heaviest rainfall rates were centered just offshore, though bands will pivot north throughout the afternoon.
Mobile, Ala., recorded 0.79 inches through 9 a.m.
Dry air in place was working to erode the rain shield on Sally’s western flank, meaning such places as Gulfport and Biloxi, Miss., had seen next to no rainfall — despite being barely 110 miles from Sally’s center. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport reported no measurable precipitation through 9 a.m.
The wind was largely co-located with the rainfall, with the strongest winds approaching tropical-storm force primarily in southern Alabama and the adjacent Florida Panhandle.
Mobile has been seeing frequent gusts above 40 mph since midnight, while Pensacola gusted to 36 mph at 8:22 a.m.
Panama City had not yet gusted above 30 mph, while gusts in Gulfport-Biloxi were between 20 and 30 mph.
A look at the radar midmorning showed that a new band of heavy rainfall was rotating north into southern Alabama.
Tracking Hurricane Sally
At 11 a.m. Eastern, Sally was positioned 110 miles south of Mobile, Ala., crawling northwest at just 2 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 85 mph, unchanged from the 5 a.m. advisory.
Hurricane-force winds expand 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extend outward 125 miles.
Rainfall from Hurricane Sally could tie or break long-standing records
With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting that slow-moving Hurricane Sally may produce up to 30 inches of rain in Gulf Coastal states, yet another domino may fall when it comes to the list of all-time tropical-cyclone-related rainfall records broken in the United States. (Tropical cyclone is a catchall term that describes tropical depressions, storms and hurricanes.)
In Mississippi, the all-time tropical-system-related rainfall record is 32.21 inches, which could be tied or eclipsed during this event, depending on where the heaviest rainbands set up and are most persistent. Also potentially in jeopardy is Alabama’s 37.75-inch record, if localized rainfall amounts exceed the currently predicted high-end amount.
Studies show that the trend toward increased rainfall from hurricanes is tied to climate change, because warming air and ocean temperatures make more water available for storms to squeeze out as precipitation. Five states set tropical-storm-related rainfall records between 2017 and 2019 alone.
There are also studies that show hurricanes are tending to move more slowly at landfall in parts of the world, including the United States, in another global-warming-linked trend. This is an area of active scientific research, but storms that near or make landfall amid weak atmospheric steering currents can behave like spinning tops spinning on an even board, swirling in place. Such storms can continue to draw in moisture from warm ocean waters and dump it on land.
The most famous, and deadly, example of this trend was Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which produced a staggering 60.58-inch rainfall total in Nederland, Tex., about 10 miles north of Port Arthur. That ranked as the greatest two-day rainfall total on record in the United States.
Hurricane Center predicts possible ‘historic’ rain with ‘extreme life-threatening flash flooding’ from Sally
On its approach to the northern Gulf Coast, Hurricane Sally’s forward progress has ground to a near halt, which will allow it to unload torrential rainfall for an extended period. On Tuesday morning, it was crawling to the northwest at just 2 mph.
The forecast rainfall from the National Hurricane Center increased to 10 to 20 inches between southeastern Mississippi and the western Florida Panhandle, with isolated 30-inch amounts.
“Historic flooding is possible with extreme life-threatening flash flooding likely through Wednesday,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major flooding on area rivers.”
The heaviest rainfall is projected along the coast and just inland.
The National Weather Service has declared a high risk of flash flooding Tuesday, with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour in the heaviest downpours.
The Weather Service warned of “possible devastating impacts” from flooding. It said rivers and tributaries may “overwhelmingly overflow their banks,” floodwaters could enter numerous structures and “numerous evacuations and rescues” may be necessary.
The risk of flooding will gradually shift farther inland Wednesday into Thursday.
“Sally is forecast to move inland early Wednesday and move across the Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, across portions of southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, northern Georgia, and the western Carolinas,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers.”
Stalled out Sally is a wave and storm-surge machine, but not a worst-case scenario (so far)
Hurricane Sally may not be the strongest storm to lumber ashore along the Gulf Coast, but its slow movement is allowing it to build up a significant storm surge that will strike a region that’s extremely vulnerable to this threat.
Storm surge refers to the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast.
Just take a look at the Gulf of Mexico as observed by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter research aircraft on Monday afternoon, when the storm was more intense but in a similar location to Tuesday morning:
Here’s the Hurricane Center’s official messaging on the storm surge threat, referring to the post-Hurricane Katrina levee system protecting New Orleans and other parts of coastal Louisiana from surge-related flooding:
- An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is expected for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in the Florida Panhandle, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.
Given the shift in the storm track forecast, the greatest surge potential has now moved to the east, from Ocean Springs, Miss., to Dauphin Island, Ala., including Mobile Bay, where a peak surge of 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground is possible. (This differs from previous forecasts which brought a surge of 7 to 11 feet to coastal Louisiana.)
Forecast surge inundation between Tuesday and Saturday shows the greatest inundation threats focused around Mobile, but this could change if the track shifts and wind field continues to expand.
One risk associated with Hurricane Sally that is different from other storms is that, due to the storm’s slow movement, coastal flooding will occur across multiple high tide cycles. This makes it more akin to nor’easters that bring flooding to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, gradually weakening seawalls and battering beaches with erosion.
Sally’s wind field expanding, greater area to see strong wind gusts
BILOXI, Miss. — Sally was a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning, representing a slight decrease in overall strength but still heralding a dangerous storm for many along the northern Gulf Coast. Maximum sustained winds were at 85 mph, with stronger gusts likely.
Though the strongest winds will be found near Sally’s core, its wind field was expanding in area. It means while the system‘s maximum sustained winds have diminished some, the area that will be affected by strong winds to tropical storm force has significantly increased.
Scatterometer data, obtained from an instrument that infers wind speeds based on ocean wave behavior, illustrates this swelling wind field quite well. The expansion of tropical storm force winds has been most notable to the southwest of the center, which would cause areas even outside Sally’s heavy precipitation to be subject to gusts in excess of 40 mph.
Places such as Mobile Bay, Ala., could see wind gusts between 70 and 80 mph, with some 80 mph or greater gusts possible along the immediate coastline near the Mississippi-Alabama border where Sally’s center of circulation is expected to come ashore. Landfall is projected between Wednesday morning and afternoon.
The expanding wind field has bearings on storm surge hazards as well, with a greater fetch of onshore flow perhaps exacerbating and amplifying coastal flood risk east of the center.
Areas that experience the strongest winds may experience downed trees, scattered to widespread power outages and some damage to structures.