Through tonight: Another otherworldly evening sky and sunset are on tap, thanks to that smoke overhead. Temperatures will drift through the 60s into the post-sunset period. Other than the high-level haze, it will be rather clear. It won’t be quite as cool as last night, with lows spread across the 50s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It will be another day without much in the way of cloudiness. With at least some smoke likely to be in the air once again, highs will be held back somewhat, as readings will mainly reach the low and mid-70s.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is moderate, and tree pollen is low/moderate.
Winter is coming: Wednesday’s high temperature is the last at or above 80 degrees in Washington until May 31. The decline will be relatively rapid now, and speeding up. Average highs dip into the 60s on Oct. 13, the 50s on Nov. 12, and the 40s on Dec. 7.
