Today (Wednesday): Another nice day here in the DMV, although we may see more of that smoky haze. We’ll call it partly sunny as morning temperatures rise from the cool 50s into the 60s. Afternoon highs reach the comfortable mid-70s with continued low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: With partly to mostly cloudy skies and the humidity starting to rise, we won’t cool off as much as we did the past couple of nights. Lows settle in the low to mid-60s as winds continue light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re mostly cloudy as what remains of Sally creeps closer from the south. Highs reach the mid- to upper 70s with humidity increasing toward the moderate range (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Some showers are possible by late afternoon or evening, especially south of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The heaviest leftover rain from Sally should stay south of the D.C. area, unless the storm tracks further north than anticipated. But some showers are still likely across parts of the region during the evening and overnight, especially south and east of the District. Lows fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s under overcast skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Showers may continue at times Friday morning, but we should dry out during the afternoon, even as skies remain mostly cloudy. A steady breeze from the north brings in cooler and drier air as afternoon highs get only to near 70. Friday evening temperatures fall back through the 60s into the 50s, with overnight lows dipping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

