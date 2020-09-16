Today’s daily digit

9/10: Yes, the smoky haze is keeping us from perfection this week, but even so, this weather is still pretty fantastic.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny, still some smoky haze. Highs: Mid-70s.
  • Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as cool. Lows: Low to mid-60s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a bit more humid, showers late? Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Forecast in detail

Smoke from the Western wildfires may continue to bring some haze to our skies today. But otherwise it’s another nice one out there as we add a few degrees from yesterday. Clouds dominate tomorrow, with some showers from Sally possible late tomorrow into early Friday, followed by a cool and dry fall weekend with plenty of sun.

Today (Wednesday): Another nice day here in the DMV, although we may see more of that smoky haze. We’ll call it partly sunny as morning temperatures rise from the cool 50s into the 60s. Afternoon highs reach the comfortable mid-70s with continued low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: With partly to mostly cloudy skies and the humidity starting to rise, we won’t cool off as much as we did the past couple of nights. Lows settle in the low to mid-60s as winds continue light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re mostly cloudy as what remains of Sally creeps closer from the south. Highs reach the mid- to upper 70s with humidity increasing toward the moderate range (dew points in the low to mid-60s). Some showers are possible by late afternoon or evening, especially south of D.C. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The heaviest leftover rain from Sally should stay south of the D.C. area, unless the storm tracks further north than anticipated. But some showers are still likely across parts of the region during the evening and overnight, especially south and east of the District. Lows fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s under overcast skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Showers may continue at times Friday morning, but we should dry out during the afternoon, even as skies remain mostly cloudy. A steady breeze from the north brings in cooler and drier air as afternoon highs get only to near 70. Friday evening temperatures fall back through the 60s into the 50s, with overnight lows dipping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Definitely feeling like fall this weekend with a cool, dry air mass in place. We’ll see partly sunny skies on Saturday turn mostly sunny for Sunday. Both days feature a morning chill with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to near 70. If you’re heading out either Saturday or Sunday evening, be prepared for temperatures to fall quickly into the 50s after the sun goes down. Confidence: Medium-High