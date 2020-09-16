Crickets chirped and bullfrogs croaked, the arrival of Hurricane Sally’s eye killing off the breeze in Gulf Shores, Ala., shortly after 4 a.m.

A half-hour after thunderous winds gusting near 100 mph spread debris about and toppled trees, the winds were virtually calm. By 4:30 a.m., it was deafeningly silent, the scream of the wind replaced by a gentle mist and otherwise tranquil scene. It was almost serene.

Multiple vehicles were flooded at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Gulf Shores after roughly 20 inches of rainfall deluged the region; a door was peeled off the building and another window shattered by the strong winds. The floodwaters began to recede during the passage of the eye, but they still pooled up to 14 inches deep in parts of the parking lot.