The storm’s slow forward speed significantly heightens its damage potential, as forecasters at the National Hurricane Center added the word “catastrophic” in front of “historic” to describe the flood threat along the coast and just inland in the Florida Panhandle and Alabama due to heavy rains.
While it was in its Gulf of Mexico holding pattern, Sally picked up tremendous amounts of moisture from the deep, warm waters, which are now wringing out in the form of extremely heavy rainfall. Early Wednesday , flash-flood emergencies — the most urgent, rarely used flash flood-related alerts — were issued for Pensacola, Fla., and nearby areas, and more are being issued.
In Gulf Shores, Ala., storm went from ‘thunderous winds’ to crickets chirping
Crickets chirped and bullfrogs croaked, the arrival of Hurricane Sally’s eye killing off the breeze in Gulf Shores, Ala., shortly after 4 a.m.
A half-hour after thunderous winds gusting near 100 mph spread debris about and toppled trees, the winds were virtually calm. By 4:30 a.m., it was deafeningly silent, the scream of the wind replaced by a gentle mist and otherwise tranquil scene. It was almost serene.
Multiple vehicles were flooded at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Gulf Shores after roughly 20 inches of rainfall deluged the region; a door was peeled off the building and another window shattered by the strong winds. The floodwaters began to recede during the passage of the eye, but they still pooled up to 14 inches deep in parts of the parking lot.
Shrimp swam by over the submerged sidewalk, despite being three miles inland.
Winds gusts reach 100 mph as Sally crashes ashore; 400,000 without power
As Sally’s maximum sustained winds leaped from 80 to 105 mph in the 12 hours before landfall, the impact of hurricane-force-gusts has been considerable.
PowerOutage.us reported more than 265,000 customers without power in Alabama and over 160,000 in the dark in Florida.
Radar showed the storm’s eyewall, the zone of the most extreme winds around Sally’s calm center, walloping the area around Pensacola, Fla. Over the next couple hours, this dangerous area of high winds will slowly advance inland over the western Florida Panhandle.
At 7 a.m. Eastern time, the National Hurricane Center reported within the past hour:
- A sustained wind of 81 mph and a gust to 99 mph recorded at Dauphin Island, Alabama.
- A sustained wind of 61 mph and a gust to 86 mph observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Mobile, Ala., said it clocked a 77 mph gust just after 6 a.m.
Hurricane Center says ‘catastrophic’ flash flooding likely underway as rainfall tops 20 inches
Flash-flood warnings stretched early Wednesday from around Panama City, Fla., to Mobile, Ala., and for areas just inland as slow-moving Hurricane Sally unloaded extreme amounts of rain. Some areas were under flash flood emergencies, the most dire category of flood warning that’s rarely issued, indicating an immediate, severe threat to life and property.
“Historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.
Many areas in this zone had received over a foot of rain, with some areas topping 20 inches.
The National Hurricane Center predicted additional rainfall of 8 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts “along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west of Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama.”
Hurricane Sally lumbers ashore as Category 2 near Gulf Shores, Ala.
At 5:45 a.m. eastern, Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Ala., with 105 mph maximum sustained winds. The storm was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.
According to Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach:
- Sally is the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004.
- It is the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the United States in 2020, the most as of this date since 2004.
- It is the eighth named storm to make landfall in the Lower 48 states this year, the most on record by this date.
- It is the sixth Atlantic hurricane to make landfall in 2020 (anywhere), and all of them have intensified by at least 15 mph in the 24 hours prior to landfall.