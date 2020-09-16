Hurricane Sally adds another case study to a slew of storms that have not only rapidly intensified, quickly jumping categories on the Saffir Simpson scale, but done so shortly before landfall. Studies have linked the rapid intensification trend to climate change, as warmer seas and air temperatures are providing an increasingly powder-keg-like environment in which tropical storms and hurricanes can strengthen.

Once freed from inhibiting factors such as dry air sneaking into a storm’s center, and strong winds in the upper atmosphere that can throw a storm off balance, hurricanes are tending to take off more frequently and quickly, observations show, though this is not the case in every ocean where such storms occur. Sally went through two phases of rapid intensification, one just before landfall and another Monday.

So far this Atlantic hurricane season, six hurricanes have made landfall — Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally in the United States, Hurricane Nana in Belize, and Paulette in Bermuda. Each of these has intensified by at least 15 mph in the 24 hours before landfall, according to hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University.

What is especially unusual about Hurricanes Paula and now Sally is that they intensified as they traversed the shallow waters along the outer continental shelf along the northern Gulf Coast. Typically, hurricanes have weakened as they’ve neared this region, such as Hurricane Katrina did in 2005, when it went from a Category 5 storm to a Category 3 at landfall.

This trend is leading some researchers to wonder whether human-caused climate change is rendering this tendency moot. That new trend isn’t a one-season phenomena, as it was also seen in 2018, when Hurricane Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle, ultimately reaching Category 5 intensity just before landfall.