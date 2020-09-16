Between 8 p.m. Eastern time and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sally rapidly strengthened into a strong Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Its eye struck the coast near Gulf Shores, Ala., at 5:45 a.m. Eastern time, moving northeast at a meager 3 mph.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the storm had decreased to a Category 1 with 80 mph winds, but the threat from extreme rainfall was unchanged.
The storm’s slow forward speed significantly heightens its damage potential, due to both heavy rainfall and surge.
While it was in its Gulf of Mexico holding pattern, Sally picked up tremendous amounts of moisture from the deep, warm waters, which are now wringing out in the form of extremely heavy rainfall. Early Wednesday, flash-flood emergencies — the most urgent, rarely used flash flood-related alerts — were issued for Pensacola, Fla., and nearby areas.
Trees down, buildings damaged in Gulf Shores, Ala.
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Wind damage was scattered to widespread here, where numerous trees were downed by the strong easterly winds in the northern eyewall. Many large trees, some 40 feet tall and a foot or more thick, were uprooted. Excessive rainfall made it easier for roots to be pulled out of the soil. Multiple trees were downed on cars.
Light poles were topped all along the Gulf Shores Parkway, some blocking traffic. Police personnel turned drivers around as they approached the bridge over Portage Creek to head to the towns along the shoreline, citing looting as a potential concern.
A few instances of structural damage to buildings were observed, including a wall destroyed at the Sweet Repeats furniture consignment store. Palm fronds littered the roadway.
Water in gullies and culverts on the sides of roadways remained elevated, though it had subsided a bit since the peak of overnight rainfall.
Gas station canopies were destroyed, with road signs strewn about and all traffic lights dark. Cotton Creek had overflowed its banks and was spilling feet of water over Cotton Creek Drive, making the roadway impassible.
Hurricane Sally made landfall in same location and on same date as Hurricane Ivan in 2004
On Sept. 16, 2004, Hurricane Ivan made landfall near Gulf Shores, Ala. Sixteen years later, so did Hurricane Sally on the same date.
Ivan was a slightly stronger hurricane, coming ashore as a Category 3, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. However, it was weakening as it came ashore while Sally was strengthening when it crossed the coast with 105 mph maximum sustained winds.
Hurricane Ivan is perhaps best known for being a prolific tornado producer. It spawned 118 tornadoes across nine different states, the highest known total from a tropical system on record. As it tracked into Virginia, it generated the greatest tornado event in the state’s history, unleashing 38 twisters. Six tornadoes also tracked through Maryland.
Sally is forecast to track south of Virginia and a repeat of the 2004 tornado event is not anticipated, although the southeast part of the state may be brushed by heavy rainfall.
Hurricane Sally claims a section of a Pensacola bridge
Pensacola, Fla., has seen storm surge flooding, more than two feet of rain and hurricane-force wind gusts during the storm. Parts of the city have not fared so well, with water rescues underway, according to reports to the National Weather Service.
One casualty of the storm’s winds appears to be the Three Mile Bridge, which spans Pensacola Bay between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola. It’s not yet clear what caused a section of the bridge to be taken out, with some reports suggesting that a construction crane may have toppled over or that a barge hit the span. However, this damage could also be the result of high winds, which were stronger on the bridge than at more sheltered locations.
Sally downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, but ‘historic and catastrophic’ flooding still unfolding
In its 11 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center wrote that Sally’s peak winds were 80 mph, reclassifying it as a Category 1 storm. This marked a 25 mph decrease from earlier this morning when it made landfall as a Category 2. The decrease in winds is an expected outcome when hurricanes move inland, removed from the warm water that is their source of energy.
But the center stressed that the threat from heavy rain and flooding was unchanged.
“Historic and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major river flooding, is unfolding along and just inland from west of Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama,” it wrote as a key message. “Significant and widespread flooding is likely across inland portions of Alabama into central Georgia, and possible across western South Carolina, western and central North Carolina, and far southeast Virginia.”
It also warned that a “life-threatening” storm surge was happening “along portions of the coastline from Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle, including Pensacola Bay.”
While peak winds have come down and will continue to weaken, they remained dangerously gusty in coastal Alabama and over western parts of the Florida Panhandle. Pensacola clocked a gust to 82 mph, while Mobile Downtown Airport recorded a gust to 68 mph.
In a bit of good news, Sally’s forward speed was starting to increase. For much of Tuesday, it moved at just 2 mph. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, it was headed north-northeast at 5 mph.
“Sally should continue to move north-northeastward to northeastward with a gradual increase in forward speed as it enters the southern extent of the mid-latitude westerlies over the next 24-36 hours,” the center wrote. “A faster east-northeastward motion is expected by 36-48 hours before Sally or its remnants merge with the aforementioned frontal zone.”
Pensacola records its third-highest storm surge on record
Pensacola, Fla., has been stuck on the eastern side of Hurricane Sally, with a persistent southerly flow of air driving the waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward the shore. High tide is shortly past 11 a.m., but already the city has recorded its third-highest storm surge on record, at 5.5 feet. Flooding is being observed in coastal areas as the sea pushes inland, with winds still sustained at nearly 50 mph at times with higher gusts.
Storm surge refers to the storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast.
Heavy rain falling in Pensacola may be aggravating the surge-related flooding by impeding the drainage of water from land to sea. Pensacola is now under a Flash Flood Emergency, the most severe category of flood warnings.
“THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD... LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HURRICANE RAINBANDS PRODUCING EXTREMELY HEAVY RAIN. SOURCE...DOPPLER RADAR. IMPACT... THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS, SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES.”
Report of 25 inches of rain in Pensacola as flood threat expands inland
As Hurricane Sally slogs inland, it is continuing to dump excessive amounts of rain over the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. Some heavy rain is also falling in southwestern Georgia (radar).
Nearly 25 inches of rain had fallen near Naval Air Station Pensacola as of Wednesday morning, according to a storm spotter, with widespread reports of double-digit rainfall totals between coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. One report said nearly 27 inches of rain came down near Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Flash-flood warnings blanketed the map in the zone just to the west of Mobile, Ala., and east of Tallahassee, including a flash-flood emergency, the most severe flood alert, for the area around Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Navarre in the western Florida Panhandle. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting up to another 8 to 12 inches in that zone.
“Storm totals of 10 to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches [are] expected,” the center wrote. “Historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding. In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.”
The heavy rain and flood threat will expand northeastward later Wednesday into Thursday. Here are the predicted amounts:
- Southern and central Alabama to central Georgia: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated amounts to one foot.
- Western South Carolina into western and central North Carolina: 4 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts to 9 inches
- Southeastern Virginia: 2 to 5 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 7 inches.
Storm surge in reverse pulls ocean back from Mobile Bay, while water piles up in Pensacola
GULF SHORES, Ala. — As Hurricane Sally swept ashore near here overnight, its strong wind field generated a damaging surge that swept ashore east of the center. A surge as high as four to seven feet was observed in some locations, where southerly winds propelled water ashore.
Over the weekend into Monday, forecasts called for the greatest surge, as much as five to eight feet, to occur in Mobile Bay, Ala. The bay did see a significant change in sea level during the height of Hurricane Sally, but it wasn’t a surge. In fact, water heights in Mobile Bay dropped by nearly six feet, thanks to a prominent anti-surge.
Storm surge occurs when strong winds push water onto ordinarily dry land, and is most dramatic when winds are strong and the sea floor slopes gently near shore. But the opposite effect can occur if winds are blowing offshore, causing water to flow away from the coast.
That appears to have been the case in Mobile Bay, which found itself beneath Sally’s western eyewall for much of the morning. That translated to northerly winds, with reported gusts between 80 and 90 mph.
As of 9 a.m. Central time, tides were running 5.9 feet below what was predicted, exposing new ground that would ordinarily be covered by the ocean.
On the other hand, Pensacola, Fla. — where the winds were blowing onshore — was witnessing a 5.3-foot storm surge simultaneously.
Whenever the water rushes away from an area rapidly, it’s generally a sign of a significant storm or seismic event. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, parts of Tampa Bay, Fla. went dry before the winds switched direction, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a dire warning that “water levels from storm surge to rise rapidly … in a matter of minutes.”
‘Severe’ damage reported in coastal Alabama and Florida Panhandle as storm crawls inland
At 8:25 a.m. Eastern time, the eye of Hurricane Sally was just to the north of Gulf Shores, Ala., and west of Pensacola, Fla., crawling north-northeast. The eyewall, the zone of extreme winds surrounding the eye, continued battering Pensacola and areas immediately to its east and northeast.
Still early in the day, reports of damage from the storm’s assault are just starting to trickle in, but scenes of significant flooding and damage from high winds and storm surge are starting to emerge.
In Pensacola, where the storm surge had risen over five feet above normally dry land, major inundation was ongoing.
Baldwin County, Alabama’s largest and spanning from the east side of Mobile Bay to the Florida border, was enduring devastating conditions.
“Extremely Dangerous Situation,” tweeted the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency. “Major Flooding in Baldwin County. Severe Widespread Damage from Hurricane Sally. If you are on high ground above flooded areas, being prepared to stay where you are may be the best protection. Never drive or walk through flooded streets; Turn Around.”
Scenes from coastal Alabama and the Florida Panhandle from social media
Hurricane Sally is yet another in a line of recent hurricanes to intensify right before landfall
Hurricane Sally adds another case study to a slew of storms that have not only rapidly intensified, quickly jumping categories on the Saffir Simpson scale, but done so shortly before landfall. Studies have linked the rapid intensification trend to climate change, as warmer seas and air temperatures are providing an increasingly powder-keg-like environment in which tropical storms and hurricanes can strengthen.
Once freed from inhibiting factors such as dry air sneaking into a storm’s center, and strong winds in the upper atmosphere that can throw a storm off balance, hurricanes are tending to take off more frequently and quickly, observations show, though this is not the case in every ocean where such storms occur. Sally went through two phases of rapid intensification, one just before landfall and another Monday.
So far this Atlantic hurricane season, six hurricanes have made landfall — Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally in the United States, Hurricane Nana in Belize, and Paulette in Bermuda. Each of these has intensified by at least 15 mph in the 24 hours before landfall, according to hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University.
What is especially unusual about Hurricanes Paula and now Sally is that they intensified as they traversed the shallow waters along the outer continental shelf along the northern Gulf Coast. Typically, hurricanes have weakened as they’ve neared this region, such as Hurricane Katrina did in 2005, when it went from a Category 5 storm to a Category 3 at landfall.
This trend is leading some researchers to wonder whether human-caused climate change is rendering this tendency moot. That new trend isn’t a one-season phenomena, as it was also seen in 2018, when Hurricane Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle, ultimately reaching Category 5 intensity just before landfall.
Rapidly intensifying storms so close to landfall are extremely dangerous, since they can surprise people who did not evacuate because they had expected a weaker storm.
In Gulf Shores, Ala., storm went from ‘thunderous winds’ to crickets chirping
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Crickets chirped and bullfrogs croaked, the arrival of Hurricane Sally’s eye killing off the breeze in Gulf Shores, Ala., shortly after 4 a.m. Central time.
A half-hour after thunderous winds gusting near 100 mph spread debris about and toppled trees, the winds were virtually calm. By 4:30 a.m., it was deafeningly silent, the scream of the wind replaced by a gentle mist and otherwise tranquil scene. It was almost serene.
Multiple vehicles were flooded at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Gulf Shores after roughly 20 inches of rainfall deluged the region; a door was peeled off the building and another window shattered by the strong winds. The floodwaters began to recede during the passage of the eye, but they still pooled up to 14 inches deep in parts of the parking lot.
Shrimp swam by over the submerged sidewalk, despite being three miles inland.
Winds gusts reach 100 mph as Sally crashes ashore; 400,000 without power
As Sally’s maximum sustained winds leaped from 80 to 105 mph in the 12 hours before landfall, the impact of hurricane-force-gusts has been considerable.
PowerOutage.us reported more than 265,000 customers without power in Alabama and over 160,000 in the dark in Florida.
Radar showed the storm’s eyewall, the zone of the most extreme winds around Sally’s calm center, walloping the area around Pensacola, Fla. Over the next couple hours, this dangerous area of high winds will slowly advance inland over the western Florida Panhandle.
At 7 a.m. Eastern time, the National Hurricane Center reported within the past hour:
- A sustained wind of 81 mph and a gust to 99 mph recorded at Dauphin Island, Ala.
- A sustained wind of 61 mph and a gust to 86 mph observed at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Mobile, Ala., said it clocked a 77 mph gust just after 6 a.m.
Hurricane Center says ‘catastrophic’ flash flooding likely underway as rainfall tops 20 inches
Flash-flood warnings stretched early Wednesday from around Panama City, Fla., to Mobile, Ala., and for areas just inland as slow-moving Hurricane Sally unloaded extreme amounts of rain. Some areas were under flash flood emergencies, the most dire category of flood warning that’s rarely issued, indicating an immediate, severe threat to life and property.
“Historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.
Many areas in this zone had received over a foot of rain, with some areas topping 20 inches.
The National Hurricane Center predicted additional rainfall of 8 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts “along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west of Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama.”
Hurricane Sally lumbers ashore as Category 2 near Gulf Shores, Ala.
At 5:45 a.m. eastern, Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Gulf Shores, Ala., with 105 mph maximum sustained winds. The storm was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.
According to Colorado State hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach:
- Sally is the first hurricane to make landfall in Alabama since Ivan in 2004.
- It is the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the United States in 2020, the most as of this date since 2004.
- It is the eighth named storm to make landfall in the Lower 48 states this year, the most on record by this date.
- It is the sixth Atlantic hurricane to make landfall in 2020 (anywhere), and all of them have intensified by at least 15 mph in the 24 hours prior to landfall.