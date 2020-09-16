Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It’s a pleasant evening, with only a few clouds and a little of that high-level haze from fires out West. Clouds increase overnight as Sally moves somewhat closer. Upper 50s to mid-60s should do it for lows in most spots.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers and some storms to our south try to work this way. Odds of some rain increase by afternoon, although we might not see much locally. Suburbs farther south will see perhaps a half-inch or so. Any shower can be heavy despite the bulk of Sally passing to our south. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s. Winds from the south continue to bring in slightly more moisture.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are both moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate, and tree pollen is low.
At least it’s not winter: Snow lovers and forecasters alike would be pulling their hair out about now if they saw a map such as the one above. In this case, we probably could use more sun to dry out after all the recent rain. If you’re headed south tomorrow, plan on grabbing that umbrella.
