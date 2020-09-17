Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Clouds steadily thicken through the morning with the chance of light rain increasing as the afternoon wears on. Rain chances, due to Sally’s remnants passing through the Carolinas, are highest south and southeast of Washington. Humidity builds but dew points in the mid-60s are not that bad, especially given that highs are only in the mid- to upper 70s. Winds are minimal from the southwest. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mainly light rain scatters across the area, but may be moderate into Southern Maryland. Total rainfall should range from 0.1 inches or less north of the Beltway, to 0.1 to 0.3 inches in the immediate area, and around 0.5 inches in our far southeastern areas (Charles and Calvert counties). Note, however, slight shifts in where Sally’s remnants track could increase or decrease totals. Despite Sally’s remnants making their closest approach, winds are nearly calm. Lows drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): Most showers should have exited by sunrise. Skies progressively brighten and drier air arrives as winds from the north wind pick up in the afternoon. Clouds should also start to show some breaks. Highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: High pressure begins to build in and northerly breezes continue to dry and clear the area out. Lows are mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead