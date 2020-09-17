The storm, named Ianos by the Hellenic Meteorological Service, will bring deteriorating conditions to Greece through Friday and especially Saturday. The agency issued a top-tier red weather warning for Greece’s southern provinces, advising that residents should “expect a significant impact on [their] daily activities.”

Sustained winds over 50 mph with gusts above 80 mph are possible in a tightly coiled band surrounding the medicane’s center, along with possible mudslides in the mountainous spine of Greece where torrential rainfall rates will fall on steep, variable terrain.

The system first came together on Sunday, when an upper-level disturbance from the northwest interacted with a cluster of thunderstorms north of Libya. It flourished and took on concentrated rotation Tuesday into Wednesday, developing pronounced spiral bands of rain and even acquiring an eyelike feature.

Ianos then began charging north-northeast, eyeing Greece with a likely landfall somewhere near the Gulf of Patras in west-central Greece. Ianos may then stall or even retrograde — or back up — and spin back over the water before fizzling. That slow movement could exacerbate the flooding potential from this storm.

Medicanes are a species of their own, similar in some ways to hurricanes but also bearing some of the traits of mid-latitude cyclones. Most medicanes develop when cold air at the upper levels fuels thunderstorm activity over the Mediterranean Sea, which then organizes about a common center. Relatively warm waters can catalyze this process, with a heat being transported from the ocean into the atmosphere.

Water temperatures in the Mediterranean are much cooler than what is observed in the tropics, meaning tropical processes alone are unlikely to generate a fully hurricane-like storm there.

Because the Mediterranean is in a body of water surrounded by land, there are limits to the theoretical size to which a medicane can grow. Most are tiny in comparison to true hurricanes, with circulations 200 miles across. They are also tamer than tropical systems, with winds rarely reaching hurricane intensity.

At least four medicanes could fit inside Hurricane Teddy, a Category 4 storm spinning in the central Atlantic.