Through tonight: Rain continues to advance through the area, although it may have trouble getting north of the Beltway. The rain is steadiest and heaviest south and southeast of the Beltway, toward Southern Maryland and Virginia’s Northern Neck. Rain should gradually taper off from west to east during the predawn hours, with lows mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are light and variable.
Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds and spotty showers may linger into the morning, mainly east of town. With time, skies trend clearer. Highs are near 70 and into the low 70s as winds turn to come from the north around 10 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph.
Sally swings to our south: Even at this late stage it’s a bit uncertain how much rain we will get locally from Sally. Well south and east, some places may pick up an inch or more. Well north, it might not be much at all. Locally, a quarter or half inch seems possible, although these numbers could go up or down with the slightest shifts in the northern extent of the rainfall. It’s not out of the question that parts of southern Maryland see a little flooding.
