Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Transition day. Spotty drops, drizzle, and showers are around during the morning, mainly east of town and less likely come midday. With time, skies turn clearer as we get into late day and dry, comfortable air finally moves in. A few northerly wind gusts near 25 mph help make the afternoon feel more fall-like. Midday high temperatures top out near 70 to perhaps a few mid-70s in the warmest spots but do consider an extra late-day layer if dressed lightly! Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Tonight: As cool, dry, polar high pressure continues to ride into our area on steady north and northeasterly breezes around 10 mph, skies get even clearer and dew points plummet (into the very dry 30s). Low temperatures range from the low 40s to near 50. Open the windows for some air but maybe don’t leave them open all night? Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 60s. A tiny wind chill is possible at times, with northeasterly breezes occasionally blowing around 10 mph. Very dry, crisp air eventually settles in. Might our skin already need moisturizer? Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: We’ll have 40s again for low temperatures throughout the region. If skies clear fully and northeasterly breezes die down toward calm conditions (not a certainty), then we could see a few upper 30s well away from bodies of water and far from the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Perhaps a degree or two warmer and a bit less dryness to the air? High temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees are possible and sunshine should dominate for the brightest day of the weekend. Breezes may still be around though, luckily not too disruptive. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Sunday night: We’re still cool, in the 40s, but perhaps shaving a hair off the chill. We could even find a couple warm spots, like downtown, near 50 degrees. Skies stay clear and breezes are tamer overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

AD