Through tonight: Skies will clear further into sunset. A breeze will keep it feeling a little wind-chilled, but also help keep readings from falling faster. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s for the low; near 50 downtown.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine will dominate through the morning, and a breeze will keep it feeling on the cool side. Despite lots of sun — some clouds may form during the afternoon — temperatures won’t go too far. Highs will be mainly in the mid-60s.
Pretty much everyone will experience lows in the 40s, and there could be a few upper 30s north and west on Saturday night. Some fog is probable near rivers and in valleys.
Sunday: We will kick any patchy morning fog pretty fast. It will be a touch warmer, but still very sunny. Definitely a contender for pick of the weekend. Some clouds may form in the afternoon, with a shower perhaps as close by as northeast Maryland. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 60s.
See Camden Walker's forecast through the beginning of next week.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and weed pollen are low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.
