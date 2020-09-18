But Tuesday, highs only managed the low 70s, where they’ve hovered since. This weekend into early next week, they’ll turn even cooler, only reaching the 60s.

The dip in low temperatures has been even more jarring. Most of the time since June, nights have been balmy, with lows of at least 70 degrees. We even set a record for most nights in a row above that mark between July and August. But both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, we awoke to chilly 50s with even some 40s in our outlying areas.

This weekend, lows will slip into the 40s.

The arrival of the crisp autumn air Tuesday elicited mostly favorable reviews on Twitter.

“Autumn is more than welcome to stay here. (patting on the sofa) stay, autumn. stay, my sweet autumn,” tweeted @GnarlyDorkette.

“Good riddance, heat & humidity. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” tweeted @TSoup16.

Not everyone was thrilled, however.

“It was too cold. I wore a sweatshirt on my 8 mile walk this afternoon,” tweeted @MJGood4three.

We have made it a tradition to declare summer over in Washington when we no longer see the potential for a heat wave, or at least three days in a row hitting 90 degrees or higher.

Computer model forecasts for the next two weeks show no 90-degree weather, and even surpassing 80 may be a stretch. That said, many will find the forecast for an abundance of days with highs in the mid- to upper 70s quite appealing.

The rapid weather regime transition is related to a change in the jet stream pattern. The fast current of high-altitude winds has plunged south, allowing Canadian air to pour over the region. Much of the northeast third of the country will see temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than normal this weekend.

Temperatures typically trend cooler in September, but this change in the jet stream pattern has expedited the shift to autumn-like weather. In 2019, the jet stream held in more of a summer configuration throughout the month and even into early October, remaining well north of Washington. On Oct. 2, it hit 98 degrees, Washington’s highest temperature recorded so late in the year. Last September, the third-warmest on record, it reached at least 90 degrees nine times. This September, we’ve only had two days above 90, compared with the average of four, and are probably finished with them.

In 2018, we didn’t declare summer over until Oct. 12. Nine of the first 11 days were above 80 degrees, and it hit 90 on Oct. 4. Summer also took a long time to depart in 2016, until Sept. 26. That September hit 90 degrees seven times, including 98 on the eighth. But, the arrival of fall was comparably early in 2015, when we announced its arrival on Sept. 11.