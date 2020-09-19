Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Although we’re running well below normal highs in the upper 70s, it’s hard to dislike what we’ve been given much. Sunshine dominates and north winds are light enough not to make mid-60s feel much cooler than it should. Winds are out of the north around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: With clouds nowhere to be found, temperatures fall quickly with dark. It should be a touch chillier than last night most or all spots, with most folks in the 40s, and a few in the upper 30s well north and west. Some late-night fog is possible, especially around rivers and valleys. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): More of the same. A little atmospheric disturbance is rolling by, which could cause some more clouds than today. Perhaps partly cloudy late, and the outside shot of a sprinkle. Highs are in the mid-and-upper 60s. Winds are from the northeast around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: It should be pretty similar to tonight most spots. Skies trend clear if they aren’t there in the evening. Lows range from near 40 to the upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A bit of a reinforcing shot of cooler air is in town for Monday. The main difference compared to Sunday may be that temperatures are down slightly again. Highs seem destined for the mid-60s most spots. Generally 40s, with some upper 30s at night. Confidence: Medium