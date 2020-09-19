Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be clear and temperatures will fall again tonight. In fact, I expect lows to be just a few degrees lower than last night’s. Downtown D.C. will bottom out in the mid-40s, but surrounding areas (especially outside the Beltway) will drop close to 40 degrees, with a good number of upper 30s likely as well.
Tomorrow (Sunday): It will be another chilly start, but lots of sunshine will help in the temperature department. Conditions will be very similar to today’s, with clear skies and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. Not surprisingly, Sunday night will also be similar to tonight, with clear skies and temperatures in the low 40s.
