Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): A light jacket is advisable heading out this morning as we climb out of the 40s early on once again. But the sun is bright and warming, and by midday, it’s mighty nice out there. Highs in the mid- to upper 60s may have a bit of a chill in the shade, especially with a light wind from the north, but in the sun, it’s nearly perfect for a Sunday afternoon! The humidity remains very low (dew points in the 30s). Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: You’re going to hear this a lot in this forecast, so get used to it: “Clear and cool.” That’s the key phrase as temperatures steadily drop with the waning daylight. Winds go light but stay from the north, with overnight lows ranging through the 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Lather, rinse, repeat. Not sure we’ll have much to work up a lather or rinse with, but we’re certainly able to repeat. Bright sunshine burns the morning chill away, and we’ll enjoy another fine day. Winds stay light from the north with highs again in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

AD

Tomorrow night: See above. Clear, calm and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s. Next … Confidence: High

A look ahead

Temperatures trend slightly warmer Tuesday as winds come more from the northwest and west. With mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, we’ve got a shot at a perfect 10. Tuesday night continues mostly clear and dry, but not as cold, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High