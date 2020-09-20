Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Staying mild through the rest of the daylight hours, but temperatures will fall off rather quickly once the sun sets. Winds will become nearly nonexistent as well, so I am expecting low temperatures to be a few degrees colder than last night’s. D.C. and areas inside the Beltway will bottom out in the low to mid-40s again. But some of the northern and western suburbs will drop into the upper 30s, with frost possible.
Tomorrow (Monday): A chilly start for early risers on the last official day of summer. No weather issues to speak of again, with clear skies, ample sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will be similar to today’s, topping out in the mid- to upper 60s. Clear, calm and cold in the evening, with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.
