Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): As with the weekend, most of us start the day in the 40s but some frosty 30s are possible in our colder areas. Mostly sunny skies push afternoon temperatures into the mid-60s for most, with a light breeze from the north and northeast at around 10 mph. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Clear skies and a fourth straight night with nighttime temperatures more characteristic of October. Lows slip into the 40s except some mid- to upper 30s in our colder areas where a little frost once again cannot be ruled out. Light winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Following the chilly start in the 40s for most, we enjoy a gorgeous afternoon as temperatures rebound to near 70 in the afternoon. Winds are light from the northwest. This becomes the fourth straight day to earn the “Nice Day” award. Confidence: High

AD

Tomorrow night: It’s still clear and crisp but the chill has slightly less bite than previous nights. Lows range from the mid-40s in our cooler areas to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead