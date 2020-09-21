Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It will be another beautiful evening as temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s near or after sunset. From there, we keep falling. Lows will mainly be in the mid-30s to mid-40s. At least patchy frost will be likely north and west of the city. Some fog will be possible near rivers or in valleys. Winds are light.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine will be dominant from dawn to dusk. There could be a few more clouds than the zero today. High temperatures will be near 70 in the cooler spots and into the low-or-mid 70s in the warm ones. Winds will be out of the northwest about 10 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate, with sage and ragweed leading the way. Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
Big waves: While Teddy is way offshore and no direct threat to the United States, its waves are still punishing. Large swells emanating from the storm are beginning to impact beaches, and that will be the case in days ahead.
