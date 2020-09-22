Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Perfectly pleasant weather, with a cool morning that warms up a bit more than Monday as highs this afternoon reach the low 70s. Just light breezes blow about 5 to 10 mph from the north, and the humidity stays low (dew points in the 40s). Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and not quite as cool, with lows from the mid-40s in the cooler suburbs to the mid-50s right in the city and light winds from the northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies continue, with temperatures inching up a bit as daytime highs hit the mid- to upper 70s. Light winds from the west and northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity is slightly higher than Tuesday but still at comfortable levels (dew points in the 40s to low 50s). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear in the evening, but a few clouds are possible later at night as conditions remain cool and comfortable. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday turns partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This may still qualify as a Nice Day as humidity remains relatively low. Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday should start partly sunny but could see more clouds and a few showers possible by afternoon and evening, with highs in the 70s to about 80. Showers are possible again Friday night, with some clouds around and lows in the warmer 60s. Confidence: Medium