Through tonight: We’ve got a glorious evening on tap. The bad part is that increasingly early sunset with fall now officially upon us. Stars are plentiful as clouds remain few. Lows range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s another day of near wall-to-wall sunshine. There could be a few more clouds as moisture slowly increases. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s, with a few spots probably hitting 80. Winds are out of the west and northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree, grass and weed pollen are low/moderate. So are mold spores.
Cloud wave: Fall color is in full swing across the Upper Midwest. That almost took a back seat to the stunning Kelvin-Helmholtz waves in a photo captured by Isaac Schluesche, a meteorology student at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, over the weekend. KH waves are a sign of instability from velocity shear. While they are present in many situations, finding such a quality example is rare indeed.
