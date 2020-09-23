Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): The jet stream carries in a bit of wildfire smoke but not in a constant stream, so we should still see considerable sunshine, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures are warmer than the past several days with highs 75 to 80 as light winds blow out of the west. Humidity levels are still comfortable with dew points 50 to 55 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool as recent nights. Lows range from the low to mid-50s in our cooler areas to the upper 50s downtown. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s very similar to Wednesday, with highs 75 to 80 under partly sunny skies. Once again, sunshine may be filtered some by incoming smoke. Humidity levels are a little higher than Thursday with dew points 55 to 60, but remaining relatively comfortable. This marks the sixth straight day awarded a Nice Day stamp. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and pleasant with lows ranging from 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Friday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta approach, spreading clouds and perhaps some showers, especially in our southern areas. Highs range from 70 to 75 or possibly a bit higher if the remnants stay south and we manage more sunshine. Mostly cloudy Friday night with a slight chance of showers and lows near 60. Confidence: Medium

Clouds may linger a bit on Saturday, with increasing chances for partial sunshine by the afternoon. Highs are close to normal in the upper 70s though it’s on the humid side compared to recent days. Partly cloudy and mild at night with lows 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium