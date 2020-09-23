It’s not often a nearly 30-year, previously unknown temperature record surfaces, but atmospheric scientists affiliated with the WMO, a United Nations agency, stumbled upon the feat only last year after being tipped off by a member of the public. Since then, a team has been investigating the observation and confirmed it to be legitimate.

The newly verified record beats out the reading of minus-90 degrees recorded in Verkhoyansk, Russia, in 1892, and Oimekon, Russia, in 1933. Verkhoyansk, which for years held the record for the lowest temperature ever observed in the Arctic Circle, astonished the world on June 20 by hitting an Arctic record-shattering 100 degrees during an extreme Siberian heat wave. (That may also be the warmest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle.)

Minus-93.3 degrees is more than 120 degrees colder than freezing. That’s the same difference between a typical Florida spring afternoon and the boiling point of water.

“This record was first identified by a global citizen, a climate historian named Maximiliano Herrera, who brought it to our attention at the WMO last year,” Randy Cerveny, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Arizona State University who leads the WMO’s weather and climate extremes team, said in an email.

Herrera has catalogued and maintained a repository of official and unofficial temperature records for years.

The measurement Herrera referenced was taken by an automated sensor atop the Greenland Ice Sheet in Klinck, a summit camp at about 10,200 feet elevation, on Dec. 22, 1991. That weather station took readings for about two years in the early 1990s before being decommissioned, tested and shipped to Antarctica for further research.

Upon learning about the potential record reading, the WMO tracked down the original scientists involved in the study to discuss their observation techniques and the equipment used.

“One of them, George Weidner of the University of Wisconsin, was able to provide us with an incredible amount of information and data regarding that project and this particular automated weather station,” Cerveny said.

A panel was established in early 2019 to investigate the reading, and it performed an “extensive analysis of the equipment, observation practices and the synoptic weather situation of December 1991,” according to a WMO report. But that sort of analysis can take a painstakingly long time.

“Regarding such an old observation, [it’s] time consuming,” Cerveny said. “And we always want to be ‘right’ — never in the 16 years of [certifying and indexing weather records] has one of our evaluations ever been overturned.”

Weidner, one of the researchers from the original study who collaborated with the WMO on verifying this record, helped design the thermometer that was used in the first project. The thermometer had to be able to deliver accurate temperature readings even in absurdly cold air, while also being durable enough to survive the snowmobile trip to the station site before assembly.

By garnering an accurate reconstruction of the past, scientists are better able to understand how average and record temperatures are changing, and to make more detailed and accurate predictions about our future.

Temperatures in Greenland have warmed several degrees since 1991, the Arctic as a whole is heating up faster than just about anywhere else on the planet. In the climate of 2020, it’s highly unlikely a record like the one that WMO investigated could be achieved again.

“It is VERY unlikely that such cold extremes records, such as this coldest Northern Hemispheric temperature record, are possible under the current climate situation,” Cerveny wrote. “Greenland (and Siberia as well) over the past several years has experienced nearly unprecedented warmth and ice melt. We are now in a completely different climate situation now than we were in 1991.”

Cerveny, an expert in international climate records, says the Earth is just about done setting global-scale cold records and most, if not all, of the records that will stand have been set. That’s because even an extreme cold event added to the warming background climate no longer dips into record territory.

“I do not expect to have to review any new (as opposed to historical, like this record) cold extremes for the globe for the foreseeable future,” Cerveny said.

“It is likely that our only encounters with global or hemispheric cold extremes will occur only through historical research, like [with] this current investigation.”