Through tonight: Some high clouds will work in from the west this evening and tonight. Any of the high-level smoke will be pretty minor. As west winds wane with sunset, temperatures will head toward lows mainly in the mid-50s to near 60.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies will be sunniest early in the day, but mid- and high-level clouds may try to take over at times. There will also be some smoke hanging around, just not as thick as the recent episode, so it shouldn’t affect temperatures too much. Any rain should stay south and southwest through the day. Highs will be similar to today’s, reaching the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be from the west and northwest near 10 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen is low.
Heavy rain: The remnants of Beta, responsible for the increase in clouds here to come, have dropped a lot of rain on parts of the South. In and around Houston, as much as five to 10 inches or more has fallen. The storm is still causing flooding today over the mid-South, with a focus on Louisiana and Mississippi.
