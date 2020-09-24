Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Despite a lack of sunshine, relatively low humidity (dew points in the 50s), mild temperatures, and nearly calm winds are just dandy. Highs hold in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: High

Tonight: The cloud shield from the remains of Tropical Storm Beta continues to build in, ruining a chance to glimpse the moon, Jupiter and Saturn lining up in the southern sky. Still, the display goes on for two more nights so there is hope. Winds remain minimal and lows range from the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): The main band of rains from Beta’s moisture stays well to the south of us but a few showers are likely to sneak in from time to time. For most of us, a quarter of an inch is about as much as can be achieved with amounts decreasing as you go north. Highs only creep up to the mid-70s. Wind are very light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few scattered showers may linger overnight. Winds are very light and patchy fog could form near dawn. Lows are mainly upper 50s to low 60s: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds gradually diminish on Saturday but a stray morning shower is still a risk. Temperatures should warm up with the added sun. Humidity starts to creep up as well but is still moderate. Highs are mainly mid-70s to near 80. Overnight lows slip into the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Summer tries to stage a comeback on Sunday as highs surge into the low 80s with dew points in the mid-60s, adding a patina of discomfort. Smoke from western wildfires is likely to stay just to our north, making it possible that some spots could even reach the mid-80s under mainly clear skies. Lows only fall to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium