Through Tonight: Showers threaten to advance into the area at times overnight, but they should stay almost entirely to the south. A few sprinkles or a quick sidewalk-wetting isn’t out of the question. Cloudy conditions persist as temperatures fall to the mid-50s to low 60s for lows. Some fog may develop late as the temperature nears the dew point.
Tomorrow (Friday): Some of that patchy fog may persist into the morning. Otherwise, cloudy to mostly cloudy should do it. Showers make another push toward the area, especially by afternoon. Late day there’s at least a slight chance of passing showers. That continues into the night, but nothing should be too long-lasting or substantial. Highs are in the low to mid-70s.
Pollen update: All pollen types — trees, grasses, weeds and mold spores — are moderate today.
A quick break: Today’s the first full day with no tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean in almost three weeks — 18 days to be exact, according to AccuWeather. The pause may not be long-lived.
