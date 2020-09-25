AD

Today (Friday): Patchy fog could last a few hours. Shower chances from Beta’s remnants are on the rise, especially into midafternoon (best rain chances are south of town). You may want to tote that small umbrella. Clouds dominate, with a little bit of brown haze mixed in from western wildfires. Any showers that we see should be quick and light. Temperatures top out around 70 to perhaps the mid-70s in the warmest spots. Southerly breezes stay light. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: It’s cloudy with a few showers around, and even a storm may rumble through. Some of us see maybe a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, with wetter spots who see a brief downpour getting perhaps a half inch. With light southeast breezes barely stirring the atmosphere, patchy fog may again develop late night. Low temperatures may only cool to around 60 degrees to perhaps mid-60s downtown thanks to increasing, moister dew points indicating more, muggier-feeling water vapor levels in the air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning fog, showers, and perhaps even a quick thunderstorm move out during the midday or early afternoon. Clouds and any smoke haze diminish some by midday, as well. Increasing sunshine helps boost the temperatures a bit, into the range of mid-70s to near 80 degrees. You may feel that humidity creeping up, but we should be able to keep dew points below the very uncomfortable 70-degree mark. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures bottom out in the 60s, with moist-feeling dew points around the mid-60s not allowing temperatures to cool much more than that. Fog and raindrop chances are a bit lessened but not zero, especially with some clouds around. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Feeling kind of summery again. High temperatures may rise to 80, if not mid-80s. Humidity is noticeable, with dew points slowly rising to eye that muggy 70-degree mark, so expect a bit of discomfort. If we see more clouds and errant showers invade (not currently expected), temperatures could be kept down a few degrees. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds, fog and drizzle chances move back into the picture by the late-night hours. Low temperatures may only fall into the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny with a shower or storm chance Monday as a cold front slowly approaches. With moderate southerly breezes ahead of it, we should see notably humid and warm conditions. Near 80 degrees to perhaps mid-80s are possible. Dew points could be near the muggy 70-degree mark, making the heat index (apparent temperature to our skin) feel a few degrees warmer than the thermometer temperature. Confidence: Medium