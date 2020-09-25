Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Showers move through in a few waves. The heaviest rain should stay to our south, but a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch is possible locally. With humidity on the rise, and some more moisture around from showers, fog should be more widespread than last night. Some of it can be dense and quickly lower visibility. Lows are mainly near 60 to the mid-60s. Winds are light and variable after sunset.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Any lingering showers tend to get out of here in the morning. Skies turn clearer with time, although a few more showers could develop in the afternoon. With more in the way of sunshine, highs should strive for the mid-70s or so. Humidity is also quite noticeable as dew points move into the mid-60s. South winds are pretty light, blowing around 5 mph.
Sunday: Depending on your perspective, this could be the pick of the weekend, mostly since sunshine is probably more prominent than on Saturday. But it’s also feeling a bit too much like summer for some folks. Highs near 80 are extra toasty thanks to dew points into the mid-60s, which is on the edge of uncomfortable.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Grass and weed pollen are both low.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.