Today (Saturday): Rain is mostly or fully over pretty early in the day. Areas of fog could linger into the midday. Otherwise, some clearing, but still generally mostly cloudy. Highs head toward the mid-70s or so. Winds are from the south and southeast around 5 to 10 mph. A couple of additional showers could form late. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A slight chance of an evening shower gives way to partly cloudy skies overnight. With plentiful low-level moisture around, some fog seems likely to develop. Temperatures settle to the low- and mid-60s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a decent, partly cloudy day, except perhaps for the humidity. Temperatures near 80 for highs are a bit above normal for late September. When you do add in that humidity, it might feel a little uncomfortable at times in the sun. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies early trend cloudier with time. A couple of showers are possible after midnight. Lows cluster in the mid-60s or close to that. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

There could be a few showers around early Monday. After that, partly cloudy should do it. More above-average temperatures are on the way, as we reach the near 80 to low 80s range most spots. Humidity remains on the high side for the time of year. Confidence: Medium