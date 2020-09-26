Through Tonight: Isolated showers should clear the area in the next few hours, save for spots south and east of D.C. where they may hang on a bit longer. Overcast and humid overnight, with widespread fog developing as well. Be sure to take extra care on the roads, as visibility will almost certainly be reduced. Low temperatures in low to mid-60s with near 100 percent humidity levels.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds and fog will hang around through the morning hours. But the fog should lift and skies will brighten by the early afternoon. Comfortably warm, but a bit humid with high temperatures close to 80 and dew points in the upper 60s. Warm and muggy again tomorrow night with pockets of fog as well.

Early season snow in the Alps: Autumn snow in the Alps is rather normal, but it usually happens in October. Not this year. Upward of 10 inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed mountainous parts of France, Austria, Switzerland and Germany this weekend.

That was enough of the white stuff to set some early-season snowfall records in Switzerland and also allow some of the ski resorts to open their doors very early this year. Although I am not sure how much foot traffic they can expect, given the ongoing pandemic. If nothing else, it made for some pretty winter wonderland pictures.