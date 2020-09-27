Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Sunday): Clouds persist this morning with some fog and drizzle possible, as temperatures slowly climb through the 60s into the low 70s. But we should turn partly sunny during the afternoon, and we’ll see warmer highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The humidity is higher as well, with dew points approaching 70 as light winds turn more from the south by afternoon. Not an oppressive day, but this late into September, you’re certainly forgiven for calling it “gross!” Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: The evening air remains rather muggy under partly to mostly cloudy skies, while a little disturbance may eke out a quick shower or two overnight. Some areas of fog are possible with all the moisture in the air and winds on the lighter side. Overnight lows stay up in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek.

AD

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s another day on the warm and humid side for late September. Maybe an early morning shower, but otherwise we should be partly sunny as highs head for the low 80s, with just a slight chance of a shower toward evening. Winds remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies cloud up again during the evening and overnight as a cold front starts to close in. That keeps the chance of an isolated shower going, and with the clouds and muggy air, it’s rather mild with overnight lows only dropping to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead