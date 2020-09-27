Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Isolated showers will continue to pester some parts of the region over the next few hours. Otherwise, it’s another cloudy and humid night with areas of dense fog developing in the predawn hours. Similar to last night, temperatures and dew points will be in the mid-60s with a light south/southeast wind.
Tomorrow (Monday): Lots of low clouds, fog and mist in the morning. Skies should begin to brighten toward late morning, leaving us with a mostly sunny second half of the day. It’s warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s and dew point values near 70. Scattered showers develop overnight during yet another warm and muggy evening, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.
Beta returns, kind of: Tropical systems just don’t want to die this year, do they? What’s left of Tropical Storm Beta is spinning around just off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic today. It makes for a cool satellite image, but its bark is bigger than its bite as this little piece of energy won’t bother anyone. For the record, Paulette was also still hanging around at the beginning of the weekend.
