Today (Monday): Like the last two mornings, some patchy morning fog is likely. Skies gradually brighten as the morning wears on and we should end up with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs climb into the low 80s, and it’s on the humid side (with dew points in the upper 60s). With all the moisture in the air, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Winds are out of the south at around 10 mph, with some gusts from 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An evening shower is not out of the question. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy and muggy, with lows from 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some partial sunshine is reasonably likely in the morning and may linger into the afternoon, but the chance of showers and storms gradually increases. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out, especially in our southern areas. Highs range from the mid-70s to around 80 with plenty of humidity. Winds continue out of the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely and could be heavy at times. We may even see some flooding issues. Winds start to come in from the northeast, cooling temperatures down to near 60 overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We may see a brief pause in the rain on Wednesday morning into the afternoon before another wave develops along the slow-moving front still traversing the region. This second wave may focus more in our eastern areas late Wednesday into Wednesday night but specifics on its timing and track are still uncertain. It’s cooler with highs from 65 to 70 and lows Wednesday night in the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies become mostly sunny on Thursday, with a breezy, pleasant afternoon as highs approach 70. Mostly clear and cool at night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High