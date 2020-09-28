Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s not a bad evening, as long as you don’t mind some warmth and humidity. Clouds tend to thicken and lower through the night. With all the low-level moisture, some more late-night fog seems a good bet. Lows are in the mid-60s to around 70.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some fog is around early. A few showers are possible as soon as the morning, but we should see a couple breaks in the clouds into the midday or afternoon. With time, odds of rain grow and by late day it could be fairly widespread, with some thunderstorms mixed in. The heaviest rain does appear to come at night (see more on that). Highs are in the mid-70s to around 80. Winds are out of the south about 5 to 10 mph ahead of the front.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Tree pollen is low/moderate. Both weed and grass pollen are low.
Find the front: The big cold front slated to arrive here tomorrow is cutting a path through the Midwest today. As it settles in the Gulf, it might become part of the conduit to a storm developing in the area in early October.
