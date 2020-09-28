Timing is key, with the speed of the approaching cold front integral in determining rainfall amounts. There is a chance the best overlap of upper-air dynamics and a juicy atmosphere come together just to our east, sparing the immediate D.C. area the heftiest rainfall totals. More recent weather modeling has suggested a faster movement to the whole thing.

Regardless, a significant dose of rain is a good bet.

Timing

Some initial showers may begin streaming north over the region during the morning hours Tuesday, bubbling up in the juiced-up atmosphere as moisture builds. Otherwise, much of Tuesday will feature overcast skies as highs mainly reach the mid- and upper 70s. It will feel muggy, especially before the front passes late.

It seems likely that a band of heavy downpours arrives from the west during the evening hours, then perhaps lasting much of the overnight and tapering down from west to east Wednesday morning.

Hazards

Moderate rainfall will occur over most of the area, and a few thunderstorms will even be possible, particularly in southern areas. There is a small chance that one or two storms could rotate farther south over the Virginia Tidewater and the eastern Carolinas.

Totals

In the immediate D.C. and Baltimore area, a broad 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain seems likely, with a chance that training, or repeating, downpours could locally drop an inch and a half or more.

Washington will be sandwiched in between the heaviest rainfall, with the Blue Ridge to the west enhancing totals while the core of heavier moisture drops greater amounts east over the Delmarva Peninsula. The Eastern Shore of Maryland could see two to three inches, with more in some areas.

Rainfall totals will walk a steep gradient west to east. While the heaviest rain seems likely to focus east, there is a chance that heavier totals could edge back into the Interstate 95 corridor. It won’t take long to pile up the totals.

The Weather Prediction Center, which specializes in flood concerns, has forecast our neck of the woods to have a slight risk of excessive rainfall for Tuesday.

Setup

Developing low pressure to our west will nestle itself within a dip in the jet stream, a conveyor belt of warm, moist southerly flow draped along the East Coast as the system nears Tuesday. The orientation of that front could be problematic, since winds blowing along it allow repeated bouts of downpours to target the same areas, like rail cars on a train track.

“[The] associated cold front at the surface slows and becomes draped across the I-95 corridor, becoming parallel to the upper level flow,” explained Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert. “Multiple weak waves of surface low pressure will develop and ride along the front, [enhancing downpours].”

One of the wild cards with this system is whether any convection, or thunderstorm activity, becomes established, which would boost rainfall rates.

“Strong jet stream dynamics will also coax the air to rise vigorously,” wrote Halverson. “The mild, humid air may feature enough instability to trigger embedded pockets of convective cells. While severe storms are not anticipated, the setup favors repeated passage of moderately heavy cells over the same locations."