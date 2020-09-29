Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm as highs work their way into the mid- to upper 70s. It’ll feel muggy as dew points reach the 60s. Light winds blow from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: Rain, sometimes heavy at times, and the potential for embedded thunderstorms as temperatures cool to the mid- to upper 50s by dawn when the rain starts to clear out from west to east. Rainfall totals could reach .75 to 1.5 inches, with higher amounts possible to the south and east of the District, with localized flash-flooding risks. Light winds becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy start with early morning showers possible, but then becoming partly to mostly sunny later in the morning into the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s with much more comfortable humidity (dew points falling through the 50s into the 40s during the afternoon). Light breeze from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

AD

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging through the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should be partly sunny and nice with highs in the low 70s as humidity stays low. Clouds may increase a bit in the late afternoon and evening, with a few showers possible Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies as lows range in the cool 50s. Confidence: Medium

AD

Friday could see continued morning cloudiness, light rain and drizzle, with temperatures only reaching the mid- to upper 60s for highs. Some clearing is possible later in the day, continuing Friday night as temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium