Through tonight: Showers are likely this evening. Some thunderstorms could mix in, and any could produce isolated damaging wind. The worst of that aspect stays south. Rain could become rather widespread overnight, with the heaviest perhaps focusing in the hours before midnight. The rain winds down around dawn as low temperatures range across the 50s for lows.
Winds are gusty as the front passes, with sustained levels of 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest and gusts past 30 mph during the late evening. After that, not as windy, but increasing again toward dawn.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Rain should be out of here by sunrise, but if not, showers shift east pretty quickly thereafter. Clearing skies take over through the day. Highs reach near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds remain gusty, but turning less so with time. They’re out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph early, falling to 5 mph or so by sunset.
