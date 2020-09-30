Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): We’re noticeably less humid today as any lingering showers move out early this morning, leaving us with clearing skies as morning temperatures rise through the 50s into the 60s. We’ll see a bit of a breeze late morning into the afternoon, increasing to about 10 to 15 mph from the west, with pleasant afternoon highs in the low 70s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures fall back through the 60s with a diminishing breeze. Overnight lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny morning skies give way to some increasing afternoon clouds as a cold front approaches. Overall it’s another nice day to start October, with afternoon highs in the low 70s and low humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Could see a few showers as we get into the evening, with scattered showers likely overnight as the cold front comes through. Lows fall back into the 50s again under mostly cloudy skies, with perhaps some upper 40s in our outer north and west suburbs. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A few showers remain possible on Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Otherwise we’re trending cooler, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Skies should turn mostly clear Friday night, allowing lows to drop into the 40s area-wide. Confidence: Medium