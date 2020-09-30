Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Breezy conditions will persist through sunset, but winds are slowly diminishing. They will calm more substantially later on. The cool and clear conditions of this evening will stick around much of the night. We should see winds die off with the sunset, which will help temperatures falling to the 50s feel generally comfortable. Lows will range from near 50 to the upper 50s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another good-looking day. Sunshine will be plentiful through midday before clouds build during the afternoon. Any rain chances should hold off until after dark. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be from the southwest, around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Tree, grass and weed pollen is low.
Rain: Precipitation totals were mostly on the light side of the forecast around here last night. As suggested by some of the high-resolution models late in the game, something of a “split” occurred, with heavier precipitation west and southeast.
The good news is we didn’t really need it, as it has been much wetter than normal this month, and we’re are almost a foot ahead of normal on the year.
